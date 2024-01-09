Colourful Stanmore

With our son having surgery today at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital we were up at 4am to get there on time. The 2 hr surgery became 5 hrs and the operation failed to achieve it's objective. All very disappointing.



We filled our waiting time by walking into Stanmore to find a coffee shop, and back through the muddy country park. I was pleased not only to have achieved my full quota of steps for the day, but also to get the camera out for a water shot or two and thereby recording the brighter and most colourful part of the day.



Home again now, after 12 hours at the hospital, and ready for sleep. Back to Stanmore again tomorrow.



