Previous
Colourful Stanmore by helenhall
Photo 2099

Colourful Stanmore

With our son having surgery today at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital we were up at 4am to get there on time. The 2 hr surgery became 5 hrs and the operation failed to achieve it's objective. All very disappointing.

We filled our waiting time by walking into Stanmore to find a coffee shop, and back through the muddy country park. I was pleased not only to have achieved my full quota of steps for the day, but also to get the camera out for a water shot or two and thereby recording the brighter and most colourful part of the day.

Home again now, after 12 hours at the hospital, and ready for sleep. Back to Stanmore again tomorrow.

9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
oh, how unfortunate; going back again tomorrow does that mean they're going to do it all over again? if so, hope it will turn out for good then. here's hoping and praying.

i love the abstractness that your shot achieved with the water's texture. aces!
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise