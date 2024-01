waterside view

This is a few days old and the water is now beginning to recede. I took some phone shots on my walk to town today, of the patterns in the banks where the water has now retreated. These are on Instagram but I like to post something different here if I can.



The walk to town was to seek out clothing that can be adapted to fit over the big frame that now fits through my son's leg and then it was back into hospital for the rest of the day.