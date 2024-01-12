Sign up
Photo 2102
Shapes
I am trying hard to post something from the day - forcing me to take pictures every day.
Yesterday I got out briefly and had very little inspiration - my mind being on other things that needed to get done.
So this comes with my apologies. I had a play in photoshop and discovered one or two new things. Time to move on!
We collected our son from hospital yesterday afternoon and brought him back to stay with us until he is more mobile.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
1
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2102
photos
129
followers
79
following
575% complete
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th January 2024 11:11am
Rob Z
ace
So good - the way the waterlilies stand above the water, their shadows and the views they provide to down below...
January 13th, 2024
