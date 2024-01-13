in training

No otters to be spotted on Saturday as the schools were out with their rowing teams in training. Just took a few quick shots on my way into town as I had many tasks to fulfil before the shops closed.



These all being achieved with moderate success I set forth with my needle and thread to fix a pair of trousers that would fit over my son's frame. His last words to me -'don't do the wrong leg', so what did I do? Spend two hours, unpicking the seams, and sewing on velcro only to discover this morning that I had fixed the wrong leg! I was clearly focussing too hard on the outrageous true events depicted in the tv drama Mr Bates verses the post office.



