Cardington Landscape

I don't know how you all manage to post so regularly here. It seems I find it nigh on impossible. Still, I did seek out a landscape yesterday - which is no mean task in flat old Bedfordshire.



On the horizon you see the Cardington Hangers. Built in 1916, they were once home to the largest aircraft ever made in the UK, and are amongst the largest of indoor spaces in Europe, now providing regular sets for big films and TV shows. The Batman Trilogy and Star wars were filmed here.



Well they look pretty small and insignificant here don't you think?