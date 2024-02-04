Previous
Cardington Landscape by helenhall
Cardington Landscape

I don't know how you all manage to post so regularly here. It seems I find it nigh on impossible. Still, I did seek out a landscape yesterday - which is no mean task in flat old Bedfordshire.

On the horizon you see the Cardington Hangers. Built in 1916, they were once home to the largest aircraft ever made in the UK, and are amongst the largest of indoor spaces in Europe, now providing regular sets for big films and TV shows. The Batman Trilogy and Star wars were filmed here.

Well they look pretty small and insignificant here don't you think?
Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Junko Y ace
Well the hangers look small and insignificant here but perhaps because your weather capture and processing made it a wonderfully dramatic scene!
February 5th, 2024  
Anne ace
A familiar, flat landscape Helen! Good to have the buildings in the background, interesting skies too
February 5th, 2024  
KWind ace
A dramatic sky! Lovely image.
February 5th, 2024  
