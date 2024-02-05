Detail at Moggerhanger Park

Moggerhanger Park is a Grade 1 listed Georgian Historic House designed by architect Sir John Soane. When I studied architecture in London my college was close to Sir John Soane's museum and we learned a lot about him - all forgotten of course! He was the architect for the Bank of England and designed the interior of 10 Downing Street.



This Bedfordshire home was worked on by Soane between 1790 and 1816.



It is a rather strange looking building to my eye but as I was looking for patterns and architectural features that would look good in black and white, this seemed to fit the bill (despite being taken a day early!).







