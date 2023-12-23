Previous
Christmas 2023 by helenmoss
Christmas 2023

Winter walk between the rainstorms. Our fabulous boys and their lovely girls (plus new puppy and borrowed dog). Happy New Year for 2024!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Helen Moss

@helenmoss
I live near Cambridge, with my husband, two sons and a collection of animals. I was a researcher and lecturer in psycholinguistics for years, but...
