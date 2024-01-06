Sign up
Photo 1066
Floodlands
So much rain the last week or so. St Ives is surrounded by flood meadows that do a great job of holding the water and is well set up for the river to swell - here it has come up right over the bank onto the quay.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Helen Moss
@helenmoss
I live near Cambridge, with my husband, two sons and a collection of animals. I was a researcher and lecturer in psycholinguistics for years, but...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th January 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
