Floodlands by helenmoss
Photo 1066

Floodlands

So much rain the last week or so. St Ives is surrounded by flood meadows that do a great job of holding the water and is well set up for the river to swell - here it has come up right over the bank onto the quay.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Helen Moss

@helenmoss
I live near Cambridge, with my husband, two sons and a collection of animals.
