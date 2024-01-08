Previous
On Brand by helenmoss
An overcast and gloomy January day and I'm happily holed up in my little office, alternating between editing a book and making a shirt . . .there's just enough room to have the computer and the sewing machine on the cutting table side by side.
Helen Moss

@helenmoss
I live near Cambridge, with my husband, two sons and a collection of animals. I was a researcher and lecturer in psycholinguistics for years, but...
