Moonrise on Boxing Day by helenmoss
Moonrise on Boxing Day

Back to St Ives after being away dog and house sitting. It really feels like home now. I couldn't resist an early evening walk over the river.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Helen Moss

@helenmoss
I live near Cambridge, with my husband, two sons and a collection of animals. I was a researcher and lecturer in psycholinguistics for years, but...
