Photo 9
Hang Ten
(2011 project) Surfer at Brighton Beach in Christchurch. Wouldn't pass processing muster now but I was shooting jpg then and good to see how far I have come
9th January 2011
9th Jan 11
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1000D
Taken
9th January 2011 12:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
