Great day to Kayak by helenw2
Photo 31

Great day to Kayak

(2011 project) peeking through the kayaks at Petone beach - funny how the weather is so different 10 years out!
31st January 2011 31st Jan 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
It's always a great day to kayak! ...well, almost. We've had gale force winds lately, so maybe not so great. But, a great photo for sure, love the pov!
January 31st, 2021  
