(2011 project) Not sure what I am doing at a soccor game, but I do like to shoot sports. Our local soccor team The Phoenix in the yellow and black stripes
30th January 2011 30th Jan 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
