Shattered by helenw2
Photo 194

Shattered

(2011 project) I had fun creating this image for World Shatter Day to celebrate OPI shatter nail polish
14th July 2011 14th Jul 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
