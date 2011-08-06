Sign up
Photo 217
Left Behind
(2011 project) spotted in a vintage car in Shannon while my friends were shopping
6th August 2011
6th Aug 11
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
