Air Traffic Control Required by helenw2
Photo 2891

Air Traffic Control Required

found some Terns hanging out at Pukerua Bay and had fun shooting them flying
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details

