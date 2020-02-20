Previous
Stylish Skater by helenw2
Stylish Skater

spotted as I wandered the waterfront and I couldn't believe it when I walked behind him into the train station later that afternoon
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
