Previous
Next
Peaceful Picnic Spot by helenw2
Photo 3076

Peaceful Picnic Spot

spotted driving around Seaview today. happy to have a signature gull in it as well!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise