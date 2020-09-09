Previous
Next
Man About The Parade by helenw2
Photo 3151

Man About The Parade

loved this guys look as he came towards me on his scooter while promenading on Oriental Parade today.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise