Photo 3154
Friends
one of my models, Che asked me to shoot some pics of her and her friends on her birthday so we had some photo booth fun before hitting her street.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
12th September 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
