Friends by helenw2
Friends

one of my models, Che asked me to shoot some pics of her and her friends on her birthday so we had some photo booth fun before hitting her street.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Helen Westerbeke

Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
