Hanging Around by helenw2
Photo 3161

Hanging Around

finally got to play around with reflections, have noticed a trend in tv and movies where they shoot through windows - adds layers of interest I think!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
