Previous
Next
Takeoff by helenw2
Photo 3248

Takeoff

Sparrow leaving a dead flax plant, had to do a bit of sharpening work, but I really like the simple composition so will live with it!
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise