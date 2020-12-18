Previous
Bikini Bathers by helenw2
Photo 3249

Bikini Bathers

some out of focus impressionism by mistake but I like the painterly look to it
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
890% complete

