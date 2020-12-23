Previous
Rain Dance by helenw2
Rain Dance

spotted this guy with his dogs, playing in Pauatahanui Inlet and not worrying about the rain one bit.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
