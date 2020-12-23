Sign up
Photo 3254
Rain Dance
spotted this guy with his dogs, playing in Pauatahanui Inlet and not worrying about the rain one bit.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
3
365
X-T4
23rd December 2020 2:03pm
