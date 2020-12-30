Previous
Birdman by helenw2
Photo 3261

Birdman

I met Custer and his cockatoo Dale Evans outside a cafe in Raumati South today.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Nick ace
Great portrait. It always amazes me that birds don’t fly away.
December 30th, 2020  
