Photo 3378
Stop The Bus
went on an amazing tour with "What if the city was a stage" theatre on a bus - best tour ever - a photogs dream and all for free, gotta love living in the "coolest little capital in the world"
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
This is really cool, I was heading to the station for the pop up opera, I guess it was cancelled due to Level 2 restriction.
February 28th, 2021
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu
i would guess so, so pleased I got to go on this right before the 9pm announcement! I'm heading in to do the carter fountain tonight - been putting it off every night but its the last one tonight!
February 28th, 2021
