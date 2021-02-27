Previous
Stop The Bus by helenw2
Photo 3378

Stop The Bus

went on an amazing tour with "What if the city was a stage" theatre on a bus - best tour ever - a photogs dream and all for free, gotta love living in the "coolest little capital in the world"
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
This is really cool, I was heading to the station for the pop up opera, I guess it was cancelled due to Level 2 restriction.
February 28th, 2021  
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu i would guess so, so pleased I got to go on this right before the 9pm announcement! I'm heading in to do the carter fountain tonight - been putting it off every night but its the last one tonight!
February 28th, 2021  
