Photo 3405
Art Deco Chic
stunning light along Oriental Parade which was perfect for our 30s style shoot
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful light, beautiful girl and fabulous dress!! Wonderful portrait!!
March 14th, 2021
