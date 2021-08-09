Previous
Next
Sheep Valley by helenw2
Photo 3701

Sheep Valley

love this tree in Ohariu Valley and was happy to get a different angle and look from it today
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise