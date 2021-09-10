Sign up
Photo 3763
The Pigeon Whisperer
what is with all the pigeons in town at the moment? This time in Midland Park. I wonder if people are feeding them because there are less leftovers for them to pick from?
10th September 2021
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th September 2021 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
