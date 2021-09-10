Previous
The Pigeon Whisperer by helenw2
what is with all the pigeons in town at the moment? This time in Midland Park. I wonder if people are feeding them because there are less leftovers for them to pick from?
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
