Great Hair Day by helenw2
Great Hair Day

spotted in the car next to me as I waited at the lights. Created the zoom effect to make it look like their fur was blowing in the wind on the way somewhere fun
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
