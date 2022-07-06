Previous
Nest of Petals by helenw2
Photo 4168

Nest of Petals

multiple exposure on a flower in the hospital grounds today
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Delwyn Barnett ace
The multiple exposure creates a lovely background for this rose.
July 6th, 2022  
