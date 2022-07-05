Previous
Tunnel of Light by helenw2
Photo 4167

Tunnel of Light

bit of icm fun in a corridor at the hospital today
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting and maybe all the fun to be had in a hospital.
July 5th, 2022  
