Photo 4196
Daffy
bit crazy to see daffodils in the middle of winter - but the world has gone cray cray!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
0
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4196
photos
67
followers
51
following
1149% complete
View this month »
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th August 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
