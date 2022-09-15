Previous
Next
Guiding Hand by helenw2
Photo 4235

Guiding Hand

Kate Shepherd seemed to be offering these business men a guiding hand at Midland Park today
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Hmmm but are they listening?
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise