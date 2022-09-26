Previous
Couch Potato by helenw2
Photo 4245

Couch Potato

our Basil is loving his wee couch at the moment - too cute
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
I call this a truly privileged cat.
September 26th, 2022  
