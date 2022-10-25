Previous
The Flock by helenw2
Photo 4272

The Flock

The little church at Ohariu - haven't done this view before and I love when there is a flock of sheep in there
25th October 2022

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
