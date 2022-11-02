Previous
The Wind Blew by helenw2
The Wind Blew

the wind is going for it right now in Windy Welly
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
kali ace
haha isnt it always a bad hair day in Wellington?
November 2nd, 2022  
