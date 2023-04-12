Previous
Rock Queen by helenw2
Photo 4435

Rock Queen

no more sleeps! I've been waiting for over 10 years for snow leopards to come to Wellington Zoo and today was finally the day! Asha was working it like a pro and I had a great time
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
