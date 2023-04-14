Previous
Freckle Face by helenw2
Photo 4437

Freckle Face

Kayleigh was very up close and personal with me this morning so I had to get up close and personal with her!
14th April 2023

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
