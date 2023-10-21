Previous
On The Move by helenw2
Photo 4619

On The Move

arrived in Melbourne today and went straight to Healesville Wildlife Sanctuary where I had the most special time watching this mother and her baby moving around the place and eating up a storm!
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Boxplayer ace
Totally adorable image
October 21st, 2023  
