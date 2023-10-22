Sign up
Previous
Photo 4620
Don't Mind Me
we were so happy to spend time watching this lion pride do their thing at Werribee Zoo. 3 cubs 5 months old and Big Daddy working on expanding the family some more!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
22nd October 2023 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Wow, this is like a painting in an animal illustration book.
October 23rd, 2023
