Basil's Bush Bashing Business by helenw2
nice to come home to Basil who is doing his best to be all cats to everyone in the house! we went for an adventure together in the street and he was back to pushing back his favourite grass bush!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
