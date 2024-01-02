Sign up
Photo 4690
Close Inspection
lovely to spend time with Orange-fronted Kakariki at Pukaha/Mount Bruce today.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Love his posture!
January 2nd, 2024
