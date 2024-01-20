Sign up
Photo 4707
David
met this chap today, who together with his wife live off the grid in Otaki Forks. was a lovely day and nice to walk around their property and see their slice of paradise
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dawn
ace
How fabulous
January 20th, 2024
