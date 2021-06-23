Sign up
174 / 365
Morning light
I went to look for water lilies but they were still sleeping :-)
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on and off since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted...
185
photos
27
followers
21
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
168
169
170
171
11
172
173
174
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd June 2021 9:27am
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
lake
,
norway
