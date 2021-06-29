Sign up
Swimming lesson :-)
Managed to get a few shots of the whole family out swimming this evening.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
29th June 2021 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swans
,
cygnets
