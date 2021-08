Overflow drain tunnel

Not as photogenic as some of the ones I've seen in the UK but it can deal with large amounts of water (which is a good thing here in Bergen ;-).



Actually I just wanted to test the high ISO performance of the Fuji. It is very dark in here so I shot this at ISO 6400 and I am quite impressed with the result. Very close to the results I get from the FF Canon 6D.



This is also a panorama stitched together from 3 photos.