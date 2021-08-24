Previous
Autumn approaching by helstor365
243 / 365

Autumn approaching

Spotted this tiny maple as I walked along the stream today. Autumn is just around the corner it seems...
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
GillyB
That reminds me of Canada 🍁 lovely autumnal colours
August 24th, 2021  
