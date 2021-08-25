Sign up
244 / 365
"Our" lake
Takes me 3 or 4 minutes to walk to this spot
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
263
photos
36
followers
23
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Tags
lake
Diana
ace
How lucky can one get, beautiful shot.
August 25th, 2021
