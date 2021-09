Bird food?

I don't think redcurrant cake is proper bird food!



We have a problem with a guy who dumps food at the lake. At first it was just old bread that he got from a local shop but the problem was that he came with 4 or 5 carrier bags and sometimes even large trash bags full of bread. Now he also brings cakes, vegetables, processed foods and just dumps it there. It stinks and looks terrible.



I have contacted the city council and the local newspaper to see if they can do anything about it.